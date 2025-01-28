Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

