Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spotify Technology last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $513.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.89. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $516.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
