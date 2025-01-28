Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $513.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.89. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $516.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

