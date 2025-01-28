Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Grows Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.75.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

