Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Takes $309,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

