Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. 12,631,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,979. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
