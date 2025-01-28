Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

FNF stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

