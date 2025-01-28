Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 167,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 851,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $520.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,277 shares in the company, valued at $618,913.39. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $185,994.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $292,288.36. This represents a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

