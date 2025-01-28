Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $41.19 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

