Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,710,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $223.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.90 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

