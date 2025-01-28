Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,795,375 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.