Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 332.7% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 42,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

