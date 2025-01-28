Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $552,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

