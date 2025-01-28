Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $147,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 187,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,279.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 3.4 %

SBS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

