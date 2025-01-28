Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $284,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

