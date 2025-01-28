Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 715,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 367,981 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,105,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after buying an additional 274,987 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 474,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,473 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

