Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stride updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.50. 1,052,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,856. Stride has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $121.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Get Stride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.