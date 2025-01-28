Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $399.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.15. Stryker has a 52-week low of $310.74 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

