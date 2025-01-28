Sue Rivett Sells 199,212 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett sold 199,212 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £47,810.88 ($59,488.47).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 3,798 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £987.48 ($1,228.67).

On Friday, December 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,123 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £989.52 ($1,231.21).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON PHAR traded down GBX 1.61 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.69 ($0.29). The company had a trading volume of 208,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,994. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.98 ($0.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

