Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the December 31st total of 481,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SMTUF remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

