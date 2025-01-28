Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $42,860.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $42,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,732.36. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $42,060.00.

On Friday, January 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $37,980.00.

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $37,630.00.

On Friday, January 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $37,810.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $37,490.00.

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $36,520.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

Shares of SMC stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $423.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

