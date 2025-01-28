Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Releases Earnings Results

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Summit State Bank Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of SSBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 16,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
About Summit State Bank
