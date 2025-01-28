Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Releases Earnings Results

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Summit State Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SSBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 16,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.

