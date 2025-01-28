T-Mobile US (TMUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $21,372,409.14 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

TMUS opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.