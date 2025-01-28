T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) is Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF makes up about 3.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.16. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

