Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $195.92. Approximately 14,551,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,164,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

