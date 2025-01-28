Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Talanx Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLLXY remained flat at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. Talanx has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.
Talanx Company Profile
