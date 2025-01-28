Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Talanx Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLLXY remained flat at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. Talanx has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

