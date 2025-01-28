Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 469.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 758,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Talphera makes up approximately 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 4.47% of Talphera as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
