Tamar Securities LLC Sells 129 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tamar Securities LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.