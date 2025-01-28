TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Up 2,220.9% in January

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, an increase of 2,220.9% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.7 days.

TCLHF remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. TCL Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

