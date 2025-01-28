TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Up 2,220.9% in January

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, an increase of 2,220.9% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.7 days.
TCL Electronics Price Performance
TCLHF remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. TCL Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
TCL Electronics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TCL Electronics
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.