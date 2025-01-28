Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $49.62. 3,190,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,131,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,183,254.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,543.15. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 85,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $4,580,221.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,771,787 shares in the company, valued at $308,155,707.93. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,758 shares of company stock valued at $79,585,675 over the last ninety days.
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $153,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
