Tesla (TSLA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $27,120,965.53 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.47.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

