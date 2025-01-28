Tesla (TSLA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $27,120,965.53 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.47.
In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
