The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BODI
Beachbody Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the third quarter worth $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beachbody during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Beachbody Company Profile
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beachbody
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.