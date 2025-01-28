The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:BODI opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the third quarter worth $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beachbody during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

