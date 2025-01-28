The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CG opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

