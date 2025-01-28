The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 514.4% in January

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a growth of 514.4% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 126,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,869. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWGAY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

