The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

