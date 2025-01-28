Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 1,288.8% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 68.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 0.1 %

TIRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 130,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

