Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Price Performance
TOPS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.
About Top Ships
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Top Ships
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.