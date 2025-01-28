Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 100 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $107.59 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

