Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 183.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Dover by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.96.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.