Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.06 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

