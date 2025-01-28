Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $913.65 million, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $147.12.

Get Transcat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.