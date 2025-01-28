TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 14,999 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 210.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,017,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

