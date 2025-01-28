TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 11,166 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,645,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,394 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 221,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

