TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) were down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 125,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 67,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

