Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON SHIP opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.27. The company has a market cap of £3.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

