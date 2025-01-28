Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $889,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,876 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

