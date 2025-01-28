Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.20 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Targa Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

TRGP opened at $199.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.46 and a 200 day moving average of $166.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

