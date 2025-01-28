United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $443.75 and a one year high of $561.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.