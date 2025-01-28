United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $235.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $184.15 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
