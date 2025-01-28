United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 5,327 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

FLOT stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

