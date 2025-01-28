United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

View Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.